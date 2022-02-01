BitTorrent Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $229,737.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $229,737.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00133717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009557 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006058 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004161 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002313 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004035 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

