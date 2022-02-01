BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 447,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,968. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

