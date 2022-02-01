BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 447,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 182.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

