BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Scotiabank

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.43.

BB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 447,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.27.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in BlackBerry by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in BlackBerry by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

