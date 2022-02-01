BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.

TSE BB traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,690. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$9.40 and a 12-month high of C$24.35.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,634,741.26.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

