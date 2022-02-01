BlackRock Inc. Buys New Holdings in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,151,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,725,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OLPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Olaplex stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

