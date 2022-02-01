BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.20% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $155,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

AHH opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

