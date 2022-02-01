BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 854,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,285. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

