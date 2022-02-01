bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.59. 5,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,357,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. cut their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in bluebird bio by 75.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

