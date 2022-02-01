BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.79.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL opened at $188.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.56 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.