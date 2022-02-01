Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 8.4% Higher

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 72,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 528,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several research analysts have commented on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 219.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boqii by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,129,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boqii by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Boqii in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

