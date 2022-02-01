BOSAGORA Hits Market Cap of $41.44 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $41.44 million and $498,201.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

