Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.21. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Separately, CLSA started coverage on shares of Bosideng International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.