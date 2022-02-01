Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002258 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.55 million and $2.38 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00250074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00018850 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

