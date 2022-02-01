BP (BP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect BP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BP opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. BP has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

