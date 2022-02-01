Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Head to Head Contrast

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -14.50% -15.98% -2.91% Dynex Capital 215.48% 10.66% 1.99%

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $226.97 million 1.53 -$105.26 million ($1.52) -3.54 Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.07 $177.53 million $4.72 3.39

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.07%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Dynex Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.