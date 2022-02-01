Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

