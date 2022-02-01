Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,095,810 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 647.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,810 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.28% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

