Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 95,682 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 791.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 434,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.