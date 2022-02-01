Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.