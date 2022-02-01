Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,213 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 3.30% of Better Choice worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Better Choice news, Director Michael Young acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,456 shares of company stock valued at $254,007.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

