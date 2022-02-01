Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of AAR worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.