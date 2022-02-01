Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

