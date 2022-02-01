Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Buckle worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Buckle by 77.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Buckle by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

