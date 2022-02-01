Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.23 and a 12 month high of $143.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

