Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 249,394 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,394 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after buying an additional 78,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 75,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,452,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

