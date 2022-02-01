Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,365 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Andersons worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 213.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

