Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 153,298 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,298 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Titan Machinery worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.61. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

