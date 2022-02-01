Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,528 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

