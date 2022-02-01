Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of StoneX Group worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 27,832 shares valued at $1,729,749. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

