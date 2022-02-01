Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,864 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Ingles Markets worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

