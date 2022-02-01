Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,331 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Universal worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 13.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 209,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVV opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

