Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of WSFS Financial worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

