Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Argo Group International worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

