Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,230,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BRF by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BRF by 1,478.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 3,930,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. BRF has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

