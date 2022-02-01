Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.28

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 23850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

