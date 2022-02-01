BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 8.9% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 72,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,488,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

