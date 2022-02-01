Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,055 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

PRU opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.