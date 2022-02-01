Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in JD.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

