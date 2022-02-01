Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Up 43.5% in January

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Bright Minds Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:DRUG remained flat at $$2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34.

Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel drugs for targeted treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy and pain. Bright Minds Biosciences is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

