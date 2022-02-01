British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 466.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

