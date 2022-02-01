BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.29.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,811.53, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

