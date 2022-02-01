BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.88 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,135 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

