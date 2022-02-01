Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE BR opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

