Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $6.28 to $6.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

