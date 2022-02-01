Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $555.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.60 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.00. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.