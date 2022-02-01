Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $555.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.60 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.
In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ AMED opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.00. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
