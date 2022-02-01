Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report sales of $360.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

