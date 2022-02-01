Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report $334.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.41 million. GDS posted sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after buying an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

