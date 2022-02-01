Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

