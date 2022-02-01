Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post $62.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

